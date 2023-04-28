Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Industrial output up 1.6 pct in March

All News 08:00 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output and retail sales gained ground on-month in March, data showed Friday, while its facility investment fell over the period.

The industrial output advanced 1.6 percent from the previous month in March, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, increased 0.4 percent over the period.

However, facility investment slipped 2.2 percent, it added.

In February, all three major indicators of economic activity -- industrial output, private spending, and facility investment -- grew on-month for the first time since December 2021.

