Cheil Worldwide Inc Q1 net income down 8.5 pct to 41.4 bln won
All News 07:50 April 28, 2023
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 41.4 billion won (US$30.9 million), down 8.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 8.7 percent on-year to 53.4 billion won. Sales decreased 0.5 percent to 941.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 1.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
