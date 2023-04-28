Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:21 April 28, 2023
SEOUL, Apr. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/09 Cloudy 30
Incheon 18/10 Cloudy 30
Suwon 22/07 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 24/09 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 23/08 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 22/06 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/15 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/09 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 23/09 Cloudy 30
Jeju 23/12 Sunny 60
Daegu 24/09 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/12 Cloudy 30
(END)
