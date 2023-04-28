Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

April 28, 2023

SEOUL, Apr. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/09 Cloudy 30

Incheon 18/10 Cloudy 30

Suwon 22/07 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 24/09 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 23/08 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 22/06 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/15 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/09 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 23/09 Cloudy 30

Jeju 23/12 Sunny 60

Daegu 24/09 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/12 Cloudy 30

