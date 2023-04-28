Stray Kids to drop 3rd studio album in June
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Stray Kids will roll out its third full-length album, "5-Star," in June, the group's management agency said Friday.
According to JYP Entertainment, "5-Star" will hit music services on June 2 to become the band's first studio album since "Noeasy" in August 2021.
The agency posted a trailer for the upcoming album on social media Friday.
The eight-piece group hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart twice with its EPs "Oddinary" and "Maxident" last year.
"Maxident" sold over 3 million copies based on figures from Circle Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales, becoming the first album by a JYP-managed act to do so.
The group recently returned from its second world tour, in which it performed 42 concerts in 18 countries around the world.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea
-
BTS' Suga begins 1st solo world tour in U.S.
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Yoon sings 'American Pie' at state dinner with Biden