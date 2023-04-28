Stray Kids to drop 3rd studio album in June

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Stray Kids will roll out its third full-length album, "5-Star," in June, the group's management agency said Friday.

According to JYP Entertainment, "5-Star" will hit music services on June 2 to become the band's first studio album since "Noeasy" in August 2021.

The agency posted a trailer for the upcoming album on social media Friday.

The eight-piece group hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart twice with its EPs "Oddinary" and "Maxident" last year.

"Maxident" sold over 3 million copies based on figures from Circle Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales, becoming the first album by a JYP-managed act to do so.

The group recently returned from its second world tour, in which it performed 42 concerts in 18 countries around the world.

This photo provided by JYP Entertainment shows K-pop boy group Stray Kids. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)