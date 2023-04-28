Seoul shares open higher on tech, auto gains
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as major chipmakers and platform operators gathered ground on hope of a better outlook.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 6.72 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,502.53 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, U.S. shares ended higher as Meta Platforms' upbeat quarterly earnings report boosted tech shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.57 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 2.43 percent.
In Seoul, top-cap shares opened mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.93 percent and chipmaker SK hynix soared 1.91 percent.
Internet giant Naver jumped 1.97 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, advanced 2.33 percent
But battery and chemical shares fell on profit-taking.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution went down 1.19 percent, and top chemical firm LG Chem shed 0.81 percent. Samsung SDI lost 1.42 percent.
Carmakers also opened lower, with No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor falling 1.19 percent, and its affiliate Kia skidding 1.04 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,338.70 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.7 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea
-
BTS' Suga begins 1st solo world tour in U.S.
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Yoon sings 'American Pie' at state dinner with Biden