French-language musical 'Napoleon' to begin Seoul tour next week

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- A French-language musical about the dramatic life of Napoleon Bonaparte, one of the most recognized and controversial figures in French history, will begin its Seoul tour next week, its production agency XCI said Friday.

Directed by French musical star Laurent Ban, the show is a French adaptation of the original musical "Napoleon," with music by Timothy Williams and written by Andrew Sabiston.

The plot centers on Napoleon's rise from a common man to the leader of France and his relationship with his first wife, Josephine de Beauharnais, known as his most famous and influential lover.

Laurent Ban, the lead cast and director of the French-language musical "Napoleon," sings during a press preview session held at Lotte Hotel World in southern Seoul on April 17, 2023, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

Napoleon was born in Corsica, France, in 1769 and rose to prominence during the French Revolution. He became the Emperor of France in 1804 after a series of successful military campaigns across Europe. Although he is widely regarded as a military genius and known for implementing sweeping reform measures that helped modernize France, his reign was also marked by dictatorship. He suffered defeat at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 and was exiled to the island of Saint Helena, where he died in 1821.

The story of his complicated life is told through the eyes of Talleyrand, whose machinations and deception help to both make and destroy his political protege. Laurent Ban and John Eyzen play the title role, while Chiara Di Bari and Tatiana Matre star as Josephine. Christopher Cerino and Jerome Collet portray Talleyrand.

The French version of "Napoleon" is coming to the nation six years after a Korean version had a successful run, posting 62 billion won (US$46.3 million) in ticket sales.

Kim Sung-soo, who took charge of soundtrack and music for the megahit Netflix series "Squid Game," arranged music for the Seoul musical.

"Napoleon" is scheduled to run from May 5-21 at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Hall in Seoul.

The poster of French-language musical "Napoleon" is seen in this photo provided by production agency XCI. It runs from May 5-21, 2023, at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Hall in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

