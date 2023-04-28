Grandson of late ex-President Chun referred to prosecution on drug charges

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- A grandson of late former President Chun Doo-hwan was referred to the prosecution Friday for investigation and potential indictment on drug charges.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency referred the 27-year-old Chun Woo-won, the son of the former President Chun's second son, Jae-yong, to the prosecution without physical detention on charges of taking several different drugs during his stay in the United States, officials said.

The grandson has attracted widespread media attention after making a series of public accusations about irregularities and slush funds involving his family members on social media.

In a YouTube video last month, Woo-won said he and his acquaintances have been using illegal drugs and swallowed what he called ecstasy and other narcotics while livestreaming.

He was put under a police investigation upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport from New York on March 28.

Police concluded his drug use was not habitual.



Chun Woo-won, a grandson of late former President Chun Doo-hwan (Yonhap)

