Grandson of late ex-President Chun referred to prosecution on drug charges
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- A grandson of late former President Chun Doo-hwan was referred to the prosecution Friday for investigation and potential indictment on drug charges.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency referred the 27-year-old Chun Woo-won, the son of the former President Chun's second son, Jae-yong, to the prosecution without physical detention on charges of taking several different drugs during his stay in the United States, officials said.
The grandson has attracted widespread media attention after making a series of public accusations about irregularities and slush funds involving his family members on social media.
In a YouTube video last month, Woo-won said he and his acquaintances have been using illegal drugs and swallowed what he called ecstasy and other narcotics while livestreaming.
He was put under a police investigation upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport from New York on March 28.
Police concluded his drug use was not habitual.
