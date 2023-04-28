Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Grandson of late ex-President Chun referred to prosecution on drug charges

All News 10:12 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- A grandson of late former President Chun Doo-hwan was referred to the prosecution Friday for investigation and potential indictment on drug charges.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency referred the 27-year-old Chun Woo-won, the son of the former President Chun's second son, Jae-yong, to the prosecution without physical detention on charges of taking several different drugs during his stay in the United States, officials said.

The grandson has attracted widespread media attention after making a series of public accusations about irregularities and slush funds involving his family members on social media.

In a YouTube video last month, Woo-won said he and his acquaintances have been using illegal drugs and swallowed what he called ecstasy and other narcotics while livestreaming.

He was put under a police investigation upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport from New York on March 28.

Police concluded his drug use was not habitual.

Chun Woo-won, a grandson of late former President Chun Doo-hwan (Yonhap)

Chun Woo-won, a grandson of late former President Chun Doo-hwan (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#President Chun gradnson
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!