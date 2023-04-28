PM Han discusses economic cooperation with visiting Virginia Gov. Youngkin
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with visiting Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday and discussed ways to expand economic cooperation between South Korea and Virginia, Han's office said.
Han expressed his hope that the governor's visit, the first of its kind, would serve as an opportunity to accelerate trade and investment in light of the 70th anniversary of the alliance between South Korea and the United States, according to his office.
In addition, the prime minister said that the bilateral alliance between the two countries has expanded beyond just trade and investment to include cutting-edge technology and economic security.
He emphasized the need for more cooperation in space exploration and technology, citing Virginia's reputation as the "Silicon Valley of the East Coast."
In response, Gov. Youngkin expressed his hope for strengthened cooperation with South Korea and acknowledged the significant role and contribution of the South Korean community in his state.
Youngkin is on his first international trade mission in Asia that also includes visits to Taiwan and Japan.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
Yoon sings 'American Pie' at state dinner with Biden
-
BTS' Suga begins 1st solo world tour in U.S.
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with U.S.