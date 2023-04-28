Kumho Tire shifts to profit in Q1
All News 13:53 April 28, 2023
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Tire Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 22 billion won (US$16.4 million), swinging from a loss of 6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 9981.6 percent on-year to 53.8 billion won. Sales increased 34.8 percent to 996.1 billion won.
(END)
