Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kumho Tire shifts to profit in Q1

All News 13:53 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Tire Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 22 billion won (US$16.4 million), swinging from a loss of 6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 9981.6 percent on-year to 53.8 billion won. Sales increased 34.8 percent to 996.1 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Kumho Tire
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!