Rep. Park Kwang-on elected new floor leader of main opposition party
All News 13:40 April 28, 2023
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Kwang-on was elected new floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party on Friday.
The three-term lawmaker defeated Reps. Hong Ik-pyo, Park Beom-gye and Kim Doo-gwan.
Considered a close aide to former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Park will serve as floor leader for one year.
In acceptance remarks, Park pledged to unite the party and work together with all party members.
Park takes over from his predecessor, Rep. Park Hong-geun.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Yoon sings 'American Pie' at state dinner with Biden
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with U.S.
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea