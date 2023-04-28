S-1 Q1 net profit up 14.4 pct to 48.1 bln won

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 48.1 billion won (US$35.9 million), up 14.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 8.3 percent on-year to 62.5 billion won. Sales increased 7.1 percent to 632.6 billion won.

