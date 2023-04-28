Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S-1 Q1 net profit up 14.4 pct to 48.1 bln won

All News 13:50 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 48.1 billion won (US$35.9 million), up 14.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 8.3 percent on-year to 62.5 billion won. Sales increased 7.1 percent to 632.6 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#S-1 Q1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!