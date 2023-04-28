Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Fine Chemical Q1 net profit up 526 pct to 185.3 bln won

All News 14:33 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 185.3 billion won (US$138.4 million), up 526 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 42 billion won, down 61.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 19.5 percent to 525 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 155.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
