Foreign ministry discusses Seoul's Afghanistan support with U.N. agencies

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry has held a meeting with multiple United Nations agencies to discuss South Korea's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and its refugees in nearby countries, the ministry said Friday.

Lee Kyung-chul, South Korea's special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, held the meeting with representatives of the World Food Programme, the U.N. Children's Fund and the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees among others on Thursday.

The representatives said they were making substantial contributions to improving the humanitarian situation of the Afghan people through contributions from South Korea.

According to the ministry, the U.N. is currently reviewing its activities in Afghanistan in response to recent measures taken by the Taliban, such as the ban on Afghan women working for U.N. agencies operating in the country.



Lee Kyung-chul (C, back row), South Korea's special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, holds a meeting with representatives of U.N. agencies to discuss South Korea's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

