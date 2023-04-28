Foreign ministry discusses Seoul's Afghanistan support with U.N. agencies
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry has held a meeting with multiple United Nations agencies to discuss South Korea's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and its refugees in nearby countries, the ministry said Friday.
Lee Kyung-chul, South Korea's special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, held the meeting with representatives of the World Food Programme, the U.N. Children's Fund and the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees among others on Thursday.
The representatives said they were making substantial contributions to improving the humanitarian situation of the Afghan people through contributions from South Korea.
According to the ministry, the U.N. is currently reviewing its activities in Afghanistan in response to recent measures taken by the Taliban, such as the ban on Afghan women working for U.N. agencies operating in the country.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
Yoon sings 'American Pie' at state dinner with Biden
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with U.S.
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea