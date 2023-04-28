S. Korean, U.S. generals visit western border island
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Senior commanders of a joint South Korea-U.S. military unit visited a front-line Marine Corps base in a western border island Friday and held on-site discussions on its operations and readiness, officials said.
The combined battle staff of the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC), including Deputy Commander Gen. Ahn Byung-seok and Operations Director Maj. Gen. Lonnie G. Hibbard, made the visit to the 6th Marine Brigade on Baengnyeong Island, 209 kilometers west of Seoul, according to the CFC.
ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
During the visit, the commanders examined the unit's operational environment, encouraged soldiers stationed there and paid respects at a memorial tower for sailors who died in the 2010 sinking of the Cheonan corvette in waters near the island, the CFC said.
"Amid escalating threats from North Korea, the combined battle staff's visit to the northernmost area of the northwestern islands ... serves as an opportunity to solidify the 'South Korea-U.S. alliance in action' as evidenced by the (recent) bilateral summit," Ahn was quoted as saying.
President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden held a summit in Washington on Wednesday, and they agreed to bolster Washington's extended deterrence for South Korea.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
Yoon sings 'American Pie' at state dinner with Biden
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with U.S.
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea