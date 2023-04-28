SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



POONGSAN 42,400 DN 1,750

Hansae 16,940 DN 920

KOLON IND 42,750 DN 1,400

CJ CheilJedang 309,500 UP 1,500

SamyangFood 116,400 DN 600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,800 DN 600

FOOSUNG 13,470 DN 280

AMOREPACIFIC 123,300 UP 3,100

HANWHA LIFE 2,480 UP 75

CSWIND 75,400 DN 1,900

KBFinancialGroup 49,500 UP 1,250

GKL 18,320 UP 450

Youngone Corp 44,150 UP 500

SK Innovation 173,100 DN 5,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,950 UP 300

ORION Holdings 16,560 UP 240

Daesang 19,440 UP 350

SKNetworks 4,660 UP 30

Shinsegae 206,000 UP 1,500

Nongshim 396,500 UP 2,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,300 DN 400

SGBC 53,600 UP 1,700

HYUNDAI STEEL 36,450 UP 600

Boryung 8,680 UP 160

TaekwangInd 698,000 UP 1,000

Daewoong 14,930 UP 320

LG Corp. 87,400 UP 1,100

POSCO FUTURE M 335,000 DN 5,000

KAL 22,850 UP 200

SSANGYONGCNE 5,850 UP 30

CJ LOGISTICS 77,100 UP 1,200

Yuhan 57,600 UP 400

SLCORP 31,000 DN 300

DOOSAN 93,200 DN 600

HITEJINRO 22,250 UP 300

SK hynix 89,500 UP 700

SamsungF&MIns 225,000 UP 1,500

Kogas 26,800 DN 50

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,500 UP 50

Hanwha 27,100 DN 1,550

(MORE)