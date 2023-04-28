KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POONGSAN 42,400 DN 1,750
Hansae 16,940 DN 920
KOLON IND 42,750 DN 1,400
CJ CheilJedang 309,500 UP 1,500
SamyangFood 116,400 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,800 DN 600
FOOSUNG 13,470 DN 280
AMOREPACIFIC 123,300 UP 3,100
HANWHA LIFE 2,480 UP 75
CSWIND 75,400 DN 1,900
KBFinancialGroup 49,500 UP 1,250
GKL 18,320 UP 450
Youngone Corp 44,150 UP 500
SK Innovation 173,100 DN 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,950 UP 300
ORION Holdings 16,560 UP 240
Daesang 19,440 UP 350
SKNetworks 4,660 UP 30
Shinsegae 206,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 396,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,300 DN 400
SGBC 53,600 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,450 UP 600
Boryung 8,680 UP 160
TaekwangInd 698,000 UP 1,000
Daewoong 14,930 UP 320
LG Corp. 87,400 UP 1,100
POSCO FUTURE M 335,000 DN 5,000
KAL 22,850 UP 200
SSANGYONGCNE 5,850 UP 30
CJ LOGISTICS 77,100 UP 1,200
Yuhan 57,600 UP 400
SLCORP 31,000 DN 300
DOOSAN 93,200 DN 600
HITEJINRO 22,250 UP 300
SK hynix 89,500 UP 700
SamsungF&MIns 225,000 UP 1,500
Kogas 26,800 DN 50
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,500 UP 50
Hanwha 27,100 DN 1,550
