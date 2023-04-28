KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngpoong 571,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,000 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,500 UP 700
DL 49,450 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,610 UP 130
KIA CORP. 84,500 DN 2,100
SamsungElec 65,500 UP 900
NHIS 9,350 UP 400
POSCO Holdings 377,000 DN 10,000
DB INSURANCE 84,000 UP 700
DongwonInd 46,450 UP 50
LS 89,600 DN 3,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES109 60 0 UP4000
GC Corp 123,600 DN 100
KPIC 145,000 UP 1,400
GS Retail 26,600 0
GS E&C 21,600 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,940 UP 240
SKC 99,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 691,000 DN 15,000
Ottogi 462,000 UP 6,000
HtlShilla 81,500 UP 2,200
Hanmi Science 43,800 UP 1,150
Hanssem 44,650 UP 150
F&F 141,000 UP 4,100
SamsungElecMech 143,900 UP 2,600
LIG Nex1 78,300 DN 8,800
GCH Corp 15,600 DN 70
HyundaiMtr 197,500 DN 4,500
AmoreG 36,600 UP 550
Hyosung 65,900 UP 500
LotteChilsung 155,600 UP 2,300
LOTTE 28,000 UP 300
KEPCO E&C 70,300 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,700 UP 900
Celltrion 160,600 DN 2,600
GS 39,700 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,500 UP 105
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,800 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 117,300 UP 1,000
