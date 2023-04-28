KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KIH 55,100 UP 1,400
KEPCO KPS 35,700 DN 150
TKG Huchems 22,750 0
JB Financial Group 8,360 UP 110
Fila Holdings 36,650 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,900 DN 1,850
ShinhanGroup 34,950 UP 50
LG H&H 623,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,200 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,400 UP 2,600
LGELECTRONICS 109,300 UP 1,600
LGCHEM 740,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,700 UP 1,700
NCsoft 377,000 UP 14,000
DWEC 4,215 UP 45
Doosan Enerbility 16,690 DN 240
Doosanfc 29,900 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG CARD 29,800 UP 100
LOTTE TOUR 10,920 UP 40
CheilWorldwide 18,490 DN 50
LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,900 UP 1,100
SamsungEng 29,100 DN 800
LG Display 14,840 DN 360
DSME 26,950 DN 50
KT 30,000 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,020 DN 10
Kangwonland 18,900 UP 120
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,860 DN 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,300 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG C&T 109,600 UP 2,500
DONGSUH 19,210 UP 240
NAVER 192,300 UP 4,100
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,000 UP 300
COSMAX 77,200 UP 3,000
PanOcean 5,440 UP 110
KIWOOM 93,700 DN 1,900
SK 162,500 UP 600
Hanon Systems 9,170 UP 30
Kakao 58,100 UP 2,300
KT&G 85,800 UP 1,100
(MORE)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
Yoon sings 'American Pie' at state dinner with Biden
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with U.S.
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea