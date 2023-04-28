KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19580 UP390
Mobis 217,500 DN 4,000
Hanchem 222,000 UP 10,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 102,700 DN 8,300
ZINUS 28,600 UP 1,400
S-1 58,400 UP 1,800
DWS 42,900 DN 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 63,200 DN 3,500
OCI 119,800 0
KorZinc 513,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,950 DN 3,250
HyundaiMipoDock 73,400 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 DN 20
MS IND 18,020 DN 190
HDKSOE 84,800 UP 700
TaihanElecWire 1,492 0
Hyundai M&F INS 37,550 UP 1,000
LX INT 29,250 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 11,940 DN 130
Doosan Bobcat 51,200 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,940 UP 360
Netmarble 64,800 UP 400
KRAFTON 192,100 UP 3,000
HanmiPharm 323,000 UP 10,000
SD Biosensor 20,800 UP 150
Meritz Financial 45,900 UP 2,100
BNK Financial Group 6,640 UP 70
DGB Financial Group 6,850 UP 130
emart 97,600 UP 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 00 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 40,450 UP 600
PIAM 32,650 DN 400
HANJINKAL 39,550 DN 800
CHONGKUNDANG 84,700 UP 700
DoubleUGames 45,300 UP 800
HL MANDO 46,250 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 781,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,100 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 136,400 UP 1,400
LG Innotek 264,500 DN 1,000
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
Yoon sings 'American Pie' at state dinner with Biden
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with U.S.
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea