KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
S-Oil 74,600 UP 1,700
IS DONGSEO 37,050 DN 150
HMM 20,400 UP 400
HYUNDAI WIA 56,000 DN 500
KCC 222,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 69,000 UP 1,300
DB HiTek 60,500 DN 1,100
CJ 91,500 DN 900
KG DONGBU STL 9,420 DN 2,410
KEPCO 18,680 DN 70
SamsungSecu 33,850 UP 400
SKTelecom 47,700 UP 350
HyundaiElev 33,500 UP 800
ShinpoongPharm 18,050 UP 50
Handsome 24,950 UP 450
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp602 00 DN1400
Asiana Airlines 12,800 UP 20
COWAY 49,050 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,800 0
IBK 10,060 0
HD HYUNDAI 59,200 UP 300
ORION 144,900 DN 2,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,650 DN 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,140 DN 550
BGF Retail 186,600 UP 8,600
SKCHEM 71,300 DN 400
HDC-OP 12,050 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 377,000 DN 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 388,500 DN 1,500
HANILCMT 12,480 UP 120
SKBS 70,400 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,730 UP 110
KakaoBank 22,000 DN 50
HYBE 270,000 UP 6,000
SK ie technology 77,300 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 581,000 DN 6,000
DL E&C 35,200 UP 1,350
kakaopay 54,500 DN 1,700
K Car 14,310 UP 80
SKSQUARE 42,450 UP 1,750
(END)
