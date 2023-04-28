Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
(LEAD) Yoon warns of 'overwhelming' response to N. Korea's nuclear weapons use
WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned Thursday that North Korea will be met with an "overwhelming" nuclear response in the event it tries to use nuclear weapons.
Yoon issued the warning during a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon, saying he agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden the previous day to strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence commitment to South Korea.
S. Korea releases English version of report on N. Korea's human rights
SEOUL -- The South Korea government on Wednesday released an English version of its report on North Korea's human rights situation, which was made public last month for the first time.
The English edition is currently available on the unification ministry's website (www.unikorea.go.kr) and will be distributed to overseas diplomatic missions, international organizations, non-governmental organizations and research institutes, the ministry said.
(END)
