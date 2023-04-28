PM Han to serve as one-day teacher at USFK school
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was set to teach at a U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) elementary school Friday as a one-day English teacher for Korean students, his office said.
Han plans to participate as a one-day volunteer teacher in an English play class for Korean students at Humphreys West Elementary School at a USFK base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday afternoon.
Humphreys West is an American school for children of U.S. soldiers and military personnel. USFK family members have volunteered to teach English to Korean kindergarteners and elementary school students for over 40 years.
The prime minister's office said Han plans to praise USFK's various social contribution activities in South Korea besides its military purposes and expressed his gratitude.
