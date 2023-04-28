S. Korean Bond Yields on April 28, 2023
All News 16:33 April 28, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.281 3.253 +2.8
2-year TB 3.364 3.349 +1.5
3-year TB 3.293 3.288 +0.5
10-year TB 3.360 3.342 +1.8
2-year MSB 3.346 3.326 +2.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.105 4.094 +1.1
