Hyosung turns to loss in Q1

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 10.4 billion won (US$7.8 million), shifting from a profit of 46.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 11.9 billion won, down 87.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 12.1 percent to 800.4 billion won.

