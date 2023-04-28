Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung Advanced Materials Q1 net income down 43.5 pct to 40 bln won

All News 17:47 April 28, 2023

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 40 billion won (US$29.9 million), down 43.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 67.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 101.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 16.8 percent to 834.5 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 28.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!