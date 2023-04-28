Gucci to hold fashion show at Seoul royal palace next month
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Italian luxury brand Gucci will hold a fashion show at a royal palace in Seoul next month, about six months after the event was canceled due to the Itaewon crowd crush, the company said Friday.
Gucci plans to showcase its 2024 cruise collection in front of Geunjeongjeon, the main hall of Gyeongbok Palace, in central Seoul on May 16.
Geunjeongjeon was used to host major royal ceremonies and receive foreign envoys during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
Gucci's CEO Marco Bizzarri said in a statement the house decided to host a fashion show at Gyeongbok Palace as it is a place that remembers the past and gives inspiration for the future.
The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 1 but was canceled after a total of 159 people were killed in the crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood on Oct. 29.
The global fashion house also plans to sponsor Seoul's cultural heritage authority for three years to help preserve the royal palace.
"I hope the collaboration with Gucci will be an opportunity for people around the world to see the real charm of Gyeongbok Palace, where the past and the present co-exist," Choi Eung-chon, the head of the Cultural Heritage Administration, said.
