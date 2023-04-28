WTO confirms S. Korea's win in dispute over U.S. washer safeguard tariffs
GENEVA, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday confirmed a ruling in favor of South Korea in a dispute over the United States' safeguard measures on large-sized residential washers and parts, officials said.
The WTO's dispute settlement body endorsed a report issued by an appeals panel in February that it could not see any violation of WTO rules by South Korea in all of the five core issues surrounding the matter, South Korea's Permanent Mission in Geneva said.
In May 2018, the Seoul government lodged the complaint, three months after the then Donald Trump administration began imposing a 20 percent tariff on the yearly quota of 1.2 million imported units and a 50 percent tariff on washing machines beyond the number.
The measure was extended in 2021 for another two years, with the tariffs on up to 1.2 million units standing at 14 percent and on the excess amount 30 percent. For components of washing machines, the figure came to 30 percent.
The measure ended in February.
In the report, the WTO panel said the U.S. did not provide a "reasoned and adequate explanation" that the import of Korean-made products "depressed and suppressed prices of the domestic like product."
The U.S. could have challenged the ruling but decided not to do so after talks with South Korea.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with U.S.
-
Washington Declaration will help deter N. Korean threat but not a 'nuclear sharing' agreement: U.S. official
-
Yoon sings 'American Pie' at state dinner with Biden
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea