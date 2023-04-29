N. Korean leader's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slammed a new South Korea-U.S. agreement aimed at bolstering their nuclear deterrence efforts against North Korean threats, saying the allies' plan will only result in "more serious danger."
In the North's first response to the Washington Declaration adopted during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S., Kim Yo-jong said that the agreement reflects "the most hostile and aggressive will of action" against the North that will "only result in making peace and security of Northeast Asia and the world be exposed to more serious danger," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Saturday.
Kim, who is known for her influence on inter-Korean affairs in the Kim regime, holding the post of vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, also lambasted U.S. President Joe Biden's warning against North Korea.
During a joint press conference between the leaders, Biden warned Pyongyang that any nuclear attack against the United States or its allies will result in the end of its regime.
"It may be taken as a nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking the responsibility for security and the future of the U.S., an old man with no future, as it is too much for him to serve out two-year remainder of his office term," Kim said in the English-language dispatch.
The KCNA report came as Yoon's state visit to the U.S. is under way.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
Washington Declaration will help deter N. Korean threat but not a 'nuclear sharing' agreement: U.S. official
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with U.S.
-
Yoon sings 'American Pie' at state dinner with Biden
-
Yoon's approval rating inches down to 30 pct: poll