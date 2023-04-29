SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 29.



Korean-language dailies

-- Diplomacy geared only toward U.S.; S. Korea heads toward the core of a new Cold War (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon promises 'overwhelming response' against N. Korean nukes, puts pressure over denuclearization (Kookmin Daily)

-- Tax revenue declines by 24 tln won over 3 months; public institutions' debt at 670 tln won (Donga Ilbo)

-- Big amount of DP's election advertising and consulting spending headed to 2 firms (Segye Times)

-- Education office calls 4 buses for 11 passengers; big leaks in education budget (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. military top brass briefs Yoon, highlighting alliance (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 70 years of overseas adoption; 'No one should be abandoned' (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Strengthened extended deterrence' reaffirmed at heart of Pentagon (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Premium U.S. burgers 20 pct more expensive in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Brokerage firms ban new contracts for difference after piles of stock crashes (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)