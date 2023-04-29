Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 29, 2023
SEOUL, Apr. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/15 Rain 60
Incheon 15/13 Rain 60
Suwon 16/15 Rain 60
Cheongju 18/16 Rain 60
Daejeon 18/16 Rain 60
Chuncheon 17/14 Rain 80
Gangneung 23/16 Rain 60
Jeonju 19/18 Rain 60
Gwangju 18/17 Rain 60
Jeju 21/18 Rain 70
Daegu 22/17 Rain 60
Busan 19/16 Rain 70
(END)
