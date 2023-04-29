Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

April 29, 2023

SEOUL, Apr. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/15 Rain 60

Incheon 15/13 Rain 60

Suwon 16/15 Rain 60

Cheongju 18/16 Rain 60

Daejeon 18/16 Rain 60

Chuncheon 17/14 Rain 80

Gangneung 23/16 Rain 60

Jeonju 19/18 Rain 60

Gwangju 18/17 Rain 60

Jeju 21/18 Rain 70

Daegu 22/17 Rain 60

Busan 19/16 Rain 70

