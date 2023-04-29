Solar power estimated at 7 pct of electricity supply in N. Korea: report
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Solar power is estimated to make up around 7 percent of electricity supply in North Korea, a report showed on Saturday, as the country suffers a chronic power shortage.
According to the report compiled by the Seoul-based Korea Energy Economics Institute (KEEI), solar power supply in North Korea is estimated at 149 gigawatt-hours, which meets around 7 percent of households' power demand at 2,129 GWh.
The report said some 2.88 million solar panels are projected to be used by households across the country.
Most solar panels have been imported from China, with 1.63 million bought from its strongest ally between 2009 and March 2018.
This means some 1.25 million solar panels have been smuggled into the communist state, the report estimated.
