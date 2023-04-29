No decision yet on Yoon-Kishida summit in Seoul in May: official

By Lee Haye-ah

BOSTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office said Friday that no decision has been made yet on reported plans of a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul next month.

Japanese media reported Saturday (local time) that Seoul and Tokyo are in talks to arrange Kishida's visit to Seoul and a summit with Yoon on May 7 and 8.

"Nothing has been officially decided yet," a senior presidential official told reporters in Boston, where Yoon is on the second leg of his state visit to the United States.

Yoon held a summit with Kishida in Tokyo last month in the wake of his government's decision to compensate Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor without contributions from Japanese firms.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the end of their joint news conference after their summit in Tokyo on March 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)