Yoon returns home from state visit to U.S.
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home Sunday from a state visit to the United States where the two countries agreed on measures to strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence commitment to South Korea.
The six-day visit came as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance this year.
In Washington, Yoon held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House and announced the adoption of the Washington Declaration, under which the U.S. will share information on nuclear and strategic operations and planning and regularly deploy strategic assets to South Korea.
Yoon also addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress and met with prominent business people, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to secure more investment in South Korea.
On the second leg of his trip, Yoon visited Boston to meet with digital and biotechnology experts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and deliver a speech at Harvard University.
Yoon was joined on the trip by first lady Kim Keon Hee.
