Former DP leader's home raided in political funding probe

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the home of Song Young-gil, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), on Saturday as part of an investigation into a growing political funding scandal.

The investigation centers on allegations that Song's campaign officials distributed cash envelopes to party members prior to the party's national convention in May 2021, during which Song was elected chairman.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said investigators conducted searches at several locations, including Song's current and previous homes, his political sponsors' organization, as well as the residences of former campaign officials.

Investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office raid a policy institute in Seoul on April 29, 2023, as part of an investigation into a political funding scandal involving Song Young-gil, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party. The institute is regarded as a political sponsors' organization for Song. (Yonhap)

The raids took place five days after Song returned from Paris, where he was a visiting professor at the ESCP Business School. On Tuesday, the prosecution imposed a travel ban on Song.

Song's campaign officials, including former DP Secretary General Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, former Deputy Secretary General Lee Jung-geun and Rep. Lee Sung-man, allegedly doled out envelopes containing cash totaling 94 million won (US$70,245) to 10-20 DP lawmakers and other party members before the leadership election.

Kang Rae-gu, a former DP official close to Song, is also under probe on charges of illegally raising 80 million won of the total. At that time, Kang headed the Association of Public Institution Auditors of Korea.

The prosecution suspects Song may have directed or at least been aware of the incident, though he denied the allegations.

The prosecution plans to summon Youn, Lee Sung-man and Song as suspects as soon as they finish analyzing the seized items.

The residences and offices of Reps. Youn and Lee Sung-man were previously searched on April 12. Lee Jung-geun is currently serving a prison term in a separate bribery case.

The prosecution sought an arrest warrant for Kang last week but a court denied the request.

(END)