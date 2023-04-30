Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 30, 2023
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/08 Cloudy 30
Incheon 16/09 Cloudy 20
Suwon 19/07 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 22/09 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 21/08 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/07 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 24/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/08 Sunny 10
Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/11 Sunny 0
Daegu 24/10 Sunny 0
Busan 21/11 Sunny 0
(END)
