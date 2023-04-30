Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 30, 2023

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/08 Cloudy 30

Incheon 16/09 Cloudy 20

Suwon 19/07 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 22/09 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 21/08 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/07 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 24/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/08 Sunny 10

Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/11 Sunny 0

Daegu 24/10 Sunny 0

Busan 21/11 Sunny 0

(END)

