Vice FM, Dutch lawmakers discuss ways to enhance economic security
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon has met with Dutch lawmakers in Seoul to discuss ways to expand cooperation on economic security and supply chains between South Korea and the Netherlands, the foreign ministry said Sunday.
Lee met with seven members of the Dutch House of Representatives on Foreign Affairs Committee at his office on Friday to explore ways to boost economic ties between the two nations, according to the ministry.
During the meeting, Lee stressed the need to enhance bilateral cooperation in such fields as the semiconductor industry, climate change and energy security. Committee Chair Rudmer Heerema expressed hope for substantive results through people-to-people exchanges in various areas, the ministry said.
