(LEAD) 3.1 magnitude quake hits central province: weather agency

(ATTN: ADDS details)

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck the central province of North Chungcheong on Sunday, but no damage has been reported, authorities said.

The quake occurred in an area 16 kilometers east of Okcheon, 149 km southeast of Seoul, at 7:03 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at 36.32 degrees north latitude and 127.75 degrees east longitude, and the depth was estimated at 6 km, the agency said.

Fire authorities received some 80 calls from nearby residents saying they felt a tremor but no damage had been reported as of 8:30 p.m., it said.

The interior ministry said it plans to strengthen monitoring of the situation with the weather agency and other relevant bodies.

The quake is the biggest one to occur in the province since a 4.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Oct. 29 last year.

It is the third biggest quake to occur this year on the Korean Peninsula and its nearby waters. A total of 36 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2 or stronger have been reported in the area to date this year.



This map, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the location of the epicenter of a 3.1 magnitude earthquake that struck near Okcheon, 149 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in North Chungcheong Province, on April 30, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)