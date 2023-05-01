Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

May 01, 2023

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Help us': Workers of small businesses cry out for help over unfair treatment, unlawful dismissals (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kim Ik-rae also made 'absurd sell-off' 16 yrs ago (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan consider creating new nuclear umbrella consultative body (Donga Ilbo)
-- Invasion of mom and pop businesses should be eradicated (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Heads of eight companies whose stock prices collapsed to face investigation (Segye Times)
-- Diplomacy was successful; now it's time to look after economy, people's livelihoods (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lost, depressed youth search for 'cozy hell' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Immediate contract, zero payment': 'Jeonse' scams still widespread (Hankyoreh)
-- Essential medical industry workers hold out only with 'dignity that they save lives' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Individual stock investors are fearless; they invested 1 tln won in high-risk U.S. ETFs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Washington Declaration is 2nd ROK-U.S. mutual defense treaty (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon fetes new nuclear accord as allies take harder line on NK (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon returns from US with reinforced nuclear assurances (Korea Times)
