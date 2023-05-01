BOK chief to attend ASEAN finance chiefs and central bankers meeting

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank chief will attend a series of meetings of ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors in South Korea this week to discuss a variety of issues, including current economic and financial market conditions, the central bank said Monday.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will take part in the 23rd Trilateral Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting to be held in Songdo, 36 kilometers west of Seoul, on Tuesday where he and other top financial officials will discuss regional financial cooperation and current economic situations.

Rhee will also attend a meeting of top financial officials and central bankers of ASEAN, plus its three Northeast Asian dialogue partners -- South Korea, China and Japan -- to discuss measures to enhance the role of the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM) and the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

The CMIM is a US$240 billion pool launched in 2010 that can be tapped through currency swap deals in times of financial crisis in the region.

He will also attend the 56th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to be held in Songdo from Tuesday to Friday.



