Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 May 01, 2023
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 18/10 Cloudy 0
Suwon 21/08 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 22/09 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 22/08 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 21/08 Sunny 0
Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 23/10 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 22/10 Sunny 0
Busan 21/12 Sunny 0
