Monday's weather forecast

May 01, 2023

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/09 Sunny 0

Incheon 18/10 Cloudy 0

Suwon 21/08 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 22/09 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 22/08 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 21/08 Sunny 0

Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/10 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/10 Sunny 0

Busan 21/12 Sunny 0

