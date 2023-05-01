Yoon's approval rating rebounds after 4 weeks: poll

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has rebounded for the first time in four weeks, thanks to positive feedback on his recent state visit to the United States, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 2,507 adults aged 18 or older conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday of last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance went up 1.8 percentage points from the previous week to 34.5 percent.

The result marked Yoon's highest performance in public polls since the 36.7 percent figure in the last week of March.

Yoon's disapproval rating was 62.6 percent, down 2.1 percentage points from the previous week.

According to Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter, last week's approval rating can be attributed entirely to Yoon's six-day state visit to the U.S. designed to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance this year.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on April 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

