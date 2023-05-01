S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 10,000
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 10,000 on Monday due mainly to fewer tests over the weekend as the country is considering further easing antivirus curbs to regain normalcy.
The country reported 5,774 cases, including 23 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,176,660, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Monday's tally was down from 13,614 cases a day earlier but is higher than the previous Monday's 5,022 cases.
The country added eight COVID-19 deaths Monday, raising the death toll to 34,487.
The number of critically ill patients came to 135, down from 136 a day earlier, the KDCA said.
In March, South Korea lifted the mask mandate for public transportation, with it only remaining for medical facilities, pharmacies and facilities vulnerable to infections.
