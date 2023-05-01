S. Korean foreign minister to visit Malaysia for talks on bilateral ties
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat will visit Malaysia this week to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the countries celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Look East Policy, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
Foreign Minister Park Jin plans to leave for Malaysia later in the day for a two-day trip to meet his Malaysian counterpart, Zambry bin Abd Kadir, and discuss ways to boost cooperation in various areas including supply chain, defense and infrastructure.
During his trip, Park will also meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim and deliver a lecture at the University of Malaya.
Launched during the 1980s, Malaysia's Look East Policy aimed to learn from the economic policies of South Korea and Japan to boost its economic growth.
