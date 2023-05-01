SKIET to supply battery separators to China's EV battery manufacturer Sunwoda
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- SK IE Technology Co. (SKIET), an electronics materials maker of South Korea's SK Group, said Monday that it has signed an initial deal with China's electric vehicle battery manufacturer Sunwoda to supply a battery material.
Under the memorandum of understanding, SKIET will provide its battery separators produced at its Changzhou factory in China to Sunwoda.
It is SKIET's first large-scale deal to supply EV battery separators to a Chinese EV battery manufacturer. Until now, the Korean company has been a supplier of separators for IT and electronic products to Sunwoda Group.
Sunwoda's major customers include Geely Auto Group, Dongfeng Motor Corp., Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. Motor, Volvo Cars and Volkswagen.
Battery separators are one of the key components of EV batteries, which are important in preventing batteries from exploding during the charging process.
Founded in 1997, Sunwoda began its EV battery business in 2008. It has an annual battery production capacity of 40 gigawatt hours and plans to scale up to 138 GWh by 2025.
