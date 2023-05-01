Seventeen's 'FML' becomes most-sold K-pop album in its opening week
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- "FML," boy group Seventeen's 10th EP, has set a new record for first-week sales by a K-pop album, as it sold 4.55 million copies in the debut week, according to the band's agency Monday.
Pledis Entertainment said "FML" sold about 4,550,214 copies in the first seven days after its release last Monday, based on data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.
The figure marks the biggest first-week sales of an album in K-pop history with the number considered an important standard for measuring an artist's popularity and the size of its fandom.
The previous record was set by K-pop superband BTS in February 2020, when its album "Map of the Soul: 7" sold 3,378,600 copies in the first week.
"FML" conveys a positive message about not giving up during even the most difficult times. It consists of six tracks led by two main singles -- "F*ck My Life," and "Super."
