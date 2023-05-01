Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Suzume' becomes 3rd most-viewed animated film of all time in S. Korea

All News 11:16 May 01, 2023

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- "Suzume" has become the third most-viewed animated film ever released in South Korea, the film's importer said Monday.

Japanese director Makoto Shinkai's latest animation gathered 5.118 million admissions as of Sunday, surpassing the cumulative audience of "Kung Fu Panda 2" at 5,064,000, Media Castle said.

"Suzume" is now No. 3 on the list of most-viewed animated films in South Korea after "Frozen 2" (13.75 million) and "Frozen" (13 million).

A scene from "Suzume," an animated Japanese film, provided by the South Korean importer Media Castle (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A scene from "Suzume," an animated Japanese film, provided by the South Korean importer Media Castle (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Japanese animation passed the 5 million mark Friday, becoming the first film released to date this year in the country to achieve the feat.

"Suzume" is an adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close magical doors that are unleashing disasters all over Japan.

The film is the last piece of his "disaster trilogy" following "Your Name" (2016) and "Weathering With You" (2019), inspired by the 2011 earthquake in Japan.

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Japanese animation #Suzume #box office
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!