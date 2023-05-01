S. Korea reports 5 more mpox infections
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed five more cases of mpox Monday, bringing the country's total to 47, health authorities said.
Three patients are from Seoul, and the other two from South Chungcheong Province and Busan, respectively, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. None of them traveled abroad, it added.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is traditionally confined to regions in Central and West Africa and can cause fever, chills, rashes and lesions, among other symptoms.
South Korea reported the first case of mpox on June 22 last year and four more cases through March. The first five cases were linked to overseas travel.
But most of the recent infections that began April 7 were believed to be locally transmitted, with no overseas travel history.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
N. Korea vows to bolster 'military deterrence' in response to Washington Declaration
-
S. Korea records biggest fall in exports to China among major exporters in Q1
-
Yoon returns home from state visit to U.S.
-
Yoon expresses thanks to Bidens for their 'truly warmest welcome'
-
N. Korea slams allies' deterrence plan as 'legal justification' for strategic asset dispatch