Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Union official attempts self-immolation ahead of detention hearing

All News 16:28 May 01, 2023

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, May 1 (Yonhap) -- A labor union official attempted self-immolation outside a court in the eastern coastal city of Gangneung on Monday, just hours before he was scheduled to attend a pretrial detention hearing on charges of business obstruction.

The 50-year-old man doused himself in flammable liquid and set himself on fire at around 9:35 a.m. in front of a district court in Gangneung, 163 kilometers east of Seoul, fire officials said.

He sustained serious burns and was taken to a nearby hospital, but remained unconscious. He will be airlifted to a burns specialist hospital in Seoul, they said.

This photo from Yonhap News TV shows a door of the local branch of the Chuncheon District Court in Gangneung, 163 kilometers east of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo from Yonhap News TV shows a door of the local branch of the Chuncheon District Court in Gangneung, 163 kilometers east of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

He is an official of the local chapter of a nationwide construction workers' union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.

He was scheduled to attend a detention hearing at the court at 3 p.m. The local prosecution earlier requested arrest warrants for him and two other union officials on charges of obstructing business by forcing the hiring of union members between May 2022 and February this year.

At the news of the attempted suicide, union members who were attending a Labor Day rally in nearby Wonju traveled to Gangneung.
(END)

Keywords
#Gangneung #Korean Confederation of Trade Unions
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!