PM Han meets with visiting U.S. congressional delegation

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with a visiting delegation of the United States House of Representatives on Monday and discussed various pending issues, such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Han's office said.

Han welcomed the delegation, led by Rep. Vern Buchanan from Florida, which paid a visit just after President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S. designed to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance this year, his office said.

During the meeting, Han asked for the visiting representatives' support so that pending bills such as the IRA would eventually invigorate investment between the two sides.

In response, the representatives expressed their support for bilateral cooperation in economic security and cutting-edge technology, Han's office said.

Han and the delegation also touched upon various topics, including the Washington Declaration that President Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden adopted during their summit last week.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C) poses for a photo with a visiting delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives at the government complex in Seoul on May 1, 2023, in this photo provided by Han's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)