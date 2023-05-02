Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:05 May 02, 2023

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Export landscape changes amid U.S.-China rivalry (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon likely to reshuffle Cabinet in late May or early June (Kookmin Daily)
-- 90 pct of drunk drivers get fines or suspended jail terms for causing injuries, deaths (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors widen investigation into organized crime rings (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Remote health care faces hurdles from outdated regulations (Segye Times)
-- Yoon could meet new DP floor leader to share accomplishments from state visit to U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Led by fandom culture, political bubble, members of political parties surpass 10 mln (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Member of construction labor union sets himself on fire on Labor Day (Hankyoreh)
-- Six counties in North Jeolla Province don't have dialysis facilities (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Applications for private debt restructuring soar in Q1 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- From 1999-2023, commodity prices rose 79 pct and minimum wage jumped 6.3 times (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea: a rising global defense supplier (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Exports decline for 7 consecutive months amid chip slump (Korea Herald)
-- Kishida eyes Seoul visit to gain upper hand in 3-way ties (Korea Times)
(END)

