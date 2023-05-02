Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Export landscape changes amid U.S.-China rivalry (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon likely to reshuffle Cabinet in late May or early June (Kookmin Daily)
-- 90 pct of drunk drivers get fines or suspended jail terms for causing injuries, deaths (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors widen investigation into organized crime rings (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Remote health care faces hurdles from outdated regulations (Segye Times)
-- Yoon could meet new DP floor leader to share accomplishments from state visit to U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Led by fandom culture, political bubble, members of political parties surpass 10 mln (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Member of construction labor union sets himself on fire on Labor Day (Hankyoreh)
-- Six counties in North Jeolla Province don't have dialysis facilities (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Applications for private debt restructuring soar in Q1 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- From 1999-2023, commodity prices rose 79 pct and minimum wage jumped 6.3 times (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea: a rising global defense supplier (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Exports decline for 7 consecutive months amid chip slump (Korea Herald)
-- Kishida eyes Seoul visit to gain upper hand in 3-way ties (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
First vice FM to visit Russia soon amid tensions over Ukraine: sources
-
Official says no plans for now to form three-way nuke deterrence consultative body with U.S., Japan
-
N. Korea slams allies' deterrence plan as 'legal justification' for strategic asset dispatch
-
Yoon expresses thanks to Bidens for their 'truly warmest welcome'
-
Labor groups to hold various Labor Day rallies in Seoul