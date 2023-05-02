Mallorca's Lee Kang-in stays hot with 6th goal of season

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in has scored his sixth goal of the top Spanish league season for RCD Mallorca, reaching a milestone in the process.

Lee netted Mallorca's only goal in their 1-1 draw against Athletic Club in the latest La Liga action at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Monday (local time).



In this EPA photo, Lee Kang-in of RCD Mallorca (R) celebrates with teammate Vedat Muriqi after scoring a goal against Athletic Club during the clubs' La Liga match at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on May 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee one-timed home a pass from Vedat Muriqi inside the box in the 58th minute, left all alone while Muriqi drew multiple defenders near the goal.

This was Lee's third goal in three matches and sixth goal this season to go along with four assists.

With that total, Lee became the first South Korean player to reach double figures in combined goals and assists in a La Liga season.

Lee was lifted in favor of Antonio Sanchez in the 85th minute and walked off the pitch to a standing ovation.

Mallorca, however, failed to make Lee's goal stand and conceded a late equalizer to Inaki Williams on a penalty to settle for the draw.

According to a statistics site FotMob, Lee was a perfect 6-for-6 in successful dribbles, and won 11 of his 15 ground duels.



In this EPA photo, Lee Kang-in of RCD Mallorca (L) battles Ander Herrera of Athletic Club for the ball during the clubs' La Liga match at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on May 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

